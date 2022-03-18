Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka hospitalised with pneumonia

Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka has been hospitalised with pneumonia.

The news comes a day after the band cancelled two shows in Flint and Ypsilanti, Michigan, after singer Josh Kiszka and brother Jake were both taken ill. The band had completed three dates in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids and Saginaw, part of a five-date run of shows in their home state as a prelude to their Dreams In Gold Tour.

"This has been the most uplifting and magnificent start to a tour, so we are disappointed to make this announcement," wrote the band, before going on to announce that the tour would resume in Huntington, West Virginia on Saturday.

Now that date has also been postponed after Jake's condition worsened.

In an update, the band wrote, "What started as a small cough on Tuesday rapidly progressed overnight requiring his admission to the hospital yesterday. The last 24 hours have been arduous as doctors were unsure of the exact illness. Fortunately, after further evaluation, they are confident in their diagnosis of pneumonia and an optimal course of treatment has been determined.

“We are grateful for your kindness and appreciate your positive support during this difficult time. We promise to give you the most up to date information as the situation progresses."

The band have also confirmed that the illness in not Covid-related.

The Flint show will now take place on September 13 as part of the bands Fall run of dates, with the Ypsilanti scheduled for the following night. The Huntington show will proceed on August 10.

The next scheduled date on the Dreams In Gold Tour is at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI, on Tuesday. For complete dates, visit the Greta Van Fleet website. Greta Van Fleet's most recent album, The Battle At Garden's Gate, was released last year.