Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow to showcase new track on live album

Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow have announced they’ll release a new live album titled Memories In Rock II later this year.

It was recorded during the band’s shows across the UK last year and will feature a brand new track.

While a final release date has still to be confirmed, the band have issued a 9-minute video to showcase the album, featuring live clips and interview footage.

In the video, Blackmore says of his return to rock: “Rainbow is part of my life, as is Deep Purple. I just got back together for a few shows because I wanted to have a blast on the Strat.

“That’s always good fun but it’s not something I will do all the time. I might do another couple of shows. Japan wants us and a lot of other places.

“Blackmore’s Night is really my main music – that’s much more challenging. It’s not so easy to play.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course, while the full video can be seen below.

Blackmore reactivated Rainbow with Lords Of Black singer Ronnie Romero in 2015, also bringing in Stratovarius keyboardist Jens Johansson, Blackmore’s Night drummer David Keith and bassist Bob Nouveau.

