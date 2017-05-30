Listen to Ritchie Blackmore's first new Rainbow recordings in two decades

Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow have released their first new studio material in 22 years. The two songs are a re-working of the band’s 1981 hit I Surrender — originally sung by Joe Lynn Turner, now voiced by new singer Ronnie Romero — and a cover of Edward Elgar’s famous Land Of Hope And Glory, a patriotic song written in 1902, and perhaps best known for its use at the close of The BBC’s annual Last Night At The Proms broadcast.

In April, Blackmore told Japan’s Burn Magazine, “We recorded some songs for Blackmore’s Night and two songs with the new singer for Rainbow. I wrote one new song, and also recorded one of the old ones. Ronnie, who is in Madrid now, added his vocals and sent it back. Rather than make an album, we may release as singles.”

Rainbow’s performance at the Genting Arena in Birmingham from June last year is to be released as a double album on June 9 titled Live In Birmingham 2016.

Rainbow also have four live UK shows scheduled for next month.

Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow UK tour 2017

Jun 17: London O2 Stone Free Festival

Jun 22: Manchester Arena

Jun 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jun 28: Birmingham Genting Arena

