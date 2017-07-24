Rainbow vocalist confirms they’ve recorded a new track

Rainbow vocalist Ronnie Romero has revealed that the band recorded a new song together earlier this year.

Ritchie Blackmore’s reactivated lineup released their first new studio material in 22 years in the shape of a re-working of 1981 hit I Surrender and a cover of Edward Elgar’s Land Of Hope And Glory earlier this year.

And when asked if more Rainbow songs could be on the horizon, Romero tells Mariskal Rock: “As a matter of fact, we recorded some stuff back in January.”

When pressed if that was new material, Romero responds: “Yes. Actually there is a new track scheduled to be released, although I don’t know when.

“Ritchie is constantly trying new stuff just to see how they work out. That’s why he released the new version of I Surrender and the instrumental version of Land Of Hope And Glory.”

He’s then asked about a possible album, to which Romero adds: “As far as I’m concerned, I’d be delighted.”

Speaking earlier this year about his decision to recruit Romero, Blackmore said: “When I heard him, he seemed like the right guy to sing the Dio era songs of Rainbow. He is versatile, he can sing like Freddie Mercury or Ronnie James Dio or Graham Bonnet.

“The reason I did not ask Joe Lynn Turner is because I thought European fans wanted to hear the Dio lineup of Rainbow.”

