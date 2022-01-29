Rising Swedish prog rockers Hällas release video for Earls' Theme

Trending

Swedish prog rock quintet Hällas will release their third album Isle Of Wisdom in April

Rising Swedish prog rockers Hällas have released video for Earl's Theme, which you can watch below. It's taken from the quintet's upcoming third album, Isle Of Wisdom, which will be released through Napalm Records on April 8.

”When you finally take the step and say to yourself: This is the way I want to live. Then he turns up - The Earl - and this is his song," the band state cryptically.

Isle Of Wisdom is the band's third album of what they term 'adventure rock', a hybrid of prog, heavy rock, folk and psychedelic influences. It' the follow-up to the band's 2020 release Conundrum, which reached the Top 50 in their native Sweden. Hällas released their debut album Excerpts From A Future Past in 2018.

"An escape from unwanted happenings doesn't always lead you towards the better as danger can be found in any universe or time.," the band add. "Welcome to the Isle Of Wisdom."

Isle Of Wisdom will be available as a gatefold vinyl in marbled violet and black with a poster and slipmat, as purple vinyl and black vinyl, CD digipak and digital.

Hällas: Isle Of Wisdom
1. Birth/Into Darkness
2. Advent of Dawn
3. Earl's Theme
4. The Inner Chamber
5. Elusion's Gate
6. Gallivants (Of Space)
7. Stygian Depths
8. The Wind Carries the Word

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.