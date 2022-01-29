Rising Swedish prog rockers Hällas release video for Earls' Theme

Rising Swedish prog rockers Hällas have released video for Earl's Theme, which you can watch below. It's taken from the quintet's upcoming third album, Isle Of Wisdom, which will be released through Napalm Records on April 8.

”When you finally take the step and say to yourself: This is the way I want to live. Then he turns up - The Earl - and this is his song," the band state cryptically.

Isle Of Wisdom is the band's third album of what they term 'adventure rock', a hybrid of prog, heavy rock, folk and psychedelic influences. It' the follow-up to the band's 2020 release Conundrum, which reached the Top 50 in their native Sweden. Hällas released their debut album Excerpts From A Future Past in 2018.

"An escape from unwanted happenings doesn't always lead you towards the better as danger can be found in any universe or time.," the band add. "Welcome to the Isle Of Wisdom."

Isle Of Wisdom will be available as a gatefold vinyl in marbled violet and black with a poster and slipmat, as purple vinyl and black vinyl, CD digipak and digital.

(Image credit: Napalm Records)

Hällas: Isle Of Wisdom

1. Birth/Into Darkness

2. Advent of Dawn

3. Earl's Theme

4. The Inner Chamber

5. Elusion's Gate

6. Gallivants (Of Space)

7. Stygian Depths

8. The Wind Carries the Word