Rise Twain release live video for Oh This Life

US prog rock duo Rise Twain have released a live video of their song Oh This Life. The song originally appered on the duo's ( Echolyn's Brett William Kull and author and playwright J.D. Beck) self-titled debut album, which was released through InsideOut Music last year.

“To mark the year release anniversary of Oh This Life from Rise Twain’s debut album, Brett Kull recorded, shot, and edited a live performance at his home studio – Chateau Fornance," the band say. "Enjoy this intimate live performance of our song.”

The new video comes from a three song live performance recorded in July at Brett William Kull's home studio Chateau Fornance (Brett’s home studio) that also features Philadelphia songwriter Katie Barbato.