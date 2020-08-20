Rise Twain release live session video for That Is Love

US progressive rock duo Rise Twain have released a live video of their song That Is Love. ’ The video is an excerpt from a three song live performance recorded in July at Brett William Kull's home studio Chateau Fornance (Brett’s home studio).

That Is Love originally featured on the band's self-titled debut album which was released through InsideOut Music last September.

Kull and Rise Twain compatriot J.D. Beck, along with Katie Barbato (a songwriter from Philadelphia PA), wanted to creatively share their music in an intimate, comfortable setting during the ongoing Covid Pandemic.

"The performance is live, no edits, pure and in the moment," the band say. "It was shot on smart phones then edited in a creative manner to add context and emotional dynamics. "

