Rick Wakeman to release Starship Troopers album

Rick Wakeman will release his album Starship Troopers on April 15 (tomorrow).

The compilation will include the former Yes keyboardist’s covers of songs from acts such as Tool, The Who, Pink Floyd, and The Doors. It will also feature performances from Gong’s Steve Hillage, Yes’s Billy Sherwood, Steve Howe and former keyboardist Tony Kaye, William Shatner, XTC’s Colin Moulding and more.

Wakeman says: “Over the last few years I have performed on many tracks as a ‘guest’ but never before has anybody put some of the best of those I played on into a compilation.

“It’s always challenging to be involved in tracks of other people’s music and other people’s arrangements, as it often makes you think and play differently. Certainly, on many of these tracks I play in quite an unexpected way, but much of my life has been pretty unexpected anyway.”

Wakeman will tour UK in support of the record including an appearance at TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free festival in London’s O2 Arena on June 19.

Starship Troopers can pre-ordered via Cleopatra Records.

Rick Wakeman Starship Troopers album

Sober Are We To Believe Random Acts (Revisited) Dynamics Of Delirium Love Reign O’er Me Crime Of The Century The Great Gig In The Sky I’m Not in Love Starship Trooper Check Point Karma Change Nobody Home Light My Fire

Apr 15: London Millfield Arts Centre, UK

Apr 22: Camberley Theatre, UK

Apr 29: Cannock Prince Of Wales Centre, UK

Apr 30: South ShieldCustoms House South Shields

May 06: Stevenage Gordon Craig Theatre, UK

May 21: Harlow Playhouse, UK

Jun 03: Evesham Regal Cinema, UK

Jun 04: Evesham Regal Cinema, UK

Jun 19: London Stone Free Festival, UK

Jun 25: Southwold St Edmunds Church, UK

Jul 09: Piazzola Sul Brenta Anfiteatro Camerini, Italy