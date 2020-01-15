Rick Wakeman reports a new prog album is in the works

Rick Wakeman reports he’s planing on releasing a new prog album later this year.

The keyboardist first made the announcement on his website and has posted some updates on Twitter this week.

Looking ahead to 2020, Wakeman originally said: “The first couple of months will include recording a new prog album for release in late March. It’s going to be instrumental and very keyboard heavy. Now there’s a surprise!”

He followed that with a tweet on Monday saying recording had begun and later added: “Recording yesterday surpassed all hopes. Hopefully more of the same today and indeed for the next few weeks of recording.”

And earlier today, Wakeman tweeted: “Another really productive and inspirational day in the studio yesterday. Just today to go for recording this week and then a few days of reflection before continuing again next week.”

Wakeman has also revealed that he’s planning another run of Grumpy Old Rockstar shows across North America later in the year.

He explains: “During April and May there will be around 15 to 20 Grumpy Old Rockstar shows in the US and Canada, in towns and cities that we didn’t manage to get to on the tour last year.

“This will be the first leg of two, with the second 15 to 20 shows being later in the year.”

Last month, Wakeman released Box Of Boots: Official Bootleg Series which captured his live work recorded between 1974 and 2014. It was limited to just 1000 copies, with each package containing a signed and numbered certificate.

