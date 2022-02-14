Rick Wakeman confirms opening acts for The English Rock Ensemble's UK Tour 2022

Rick Wakeman and the English Rock Ensemble have announced the opening acts for their March/April tour of the UK. Russ Ballard, Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy and Edgar Broughton will be opening selected dates.

Says Wakeman: ”Russ is one of rock’s great writers, as well as being a very talented musician. I haven’t seen Edgar for over 50 years, but he’s always produced fantastic music. I really admire the way that Carl is keeping the ELP flag flying in a unique way with his band. He’s a great friend too, so between us all, I think there will be a lot of reminiscing!”

These shows represent the English Rock Ensemble's first UK tour in almost 20 years. The set will include music from 1984, The Six Wives…, Journey…, Return To The Centre Of The Earth, The Time Machine, King Arthur…, Softsword, 2020's The Red Planet “and at least one Yes song will get an airing." Rick promises: “It will be solid prog from start to finish!”

Mar 30: London Shepherd's Bush Empire (Support: Russ Ballard)

Mar 31: Birmingham O2 Academy (Support: Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy)

Apr 1: Glasgow O2 Academy (Support: Russ Ballard)

Apr 2: HRH Prog XII at O2 Academy Sheffield

Apr 3: Newcastle O2 City Hall (Support: Edgar Broughton)