Rick Wakeman announces the Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour

Rick Wakeman has announced that he’ll head out on the road across North America later this year on the Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour.

The keyboard wizard will kick things off at the Maryland Hall For The Creative Arts in Annapolis on September 21, and bring the curtain down at the Playhouse in Ridgefield on October 13.

The tour will “combine spellbinding piano music with side-splitting jokes and revealing insights into his 50-plus-year career.”

A statement on the tour continues: “Expect an evening of superb musicianship, featuring music from Yes, Rick’s own solo epics and early Bowie hits, plus fantastic arrangements of Beatles’ tunes, and much, much more, interspersed with knockabout – and sometimes bawdy – typically British humour.”

Before his North American tour, Wakeman will play two night’s at London’s Royal Festival Hall on July 13 and 14, where he’ll revisit his epic live album Journey To The Centre Of The Earth.

Rick Wakeman Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour

Sep 21: Annapolis Maryland Hall For The Creative Arts, MD

Sep 22: Derry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Sep 23: Boston The Wilbur, MA

Sep 24: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Sep 25: Alexandria The Birchmere, VA

Sep 27: Quebec City Palais Montcalm, QC

Sep 28: Montreal Olympia Theatre, QC

Sep 29: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Oct 02: Harrisburg Whitaker Center, PA

Oct 04: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

Oct 08: Allentown Miller Symphony Hall, PA

Oct 10: Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center, NJ

Oct 11: Collingswood Scottish Rite Auditorium, NJ

Oct 13: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT