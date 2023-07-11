Rick Wakeman announces new London date for 2024 UK tour

Rick Wakeman has announced that he's added a new London date to his previously announced Return Of The Caped Crusader live dates for 2024.

Wakeman and his English Rock Ensemble, who feature Dave Colquhoun (guitars and backing vocals), Adam Falkner (drums), Lee Pomeroy (bass and backing vocals), Hayley Sanderson (vocals) and Adam Wakeman (keyboard, guitars and backing vocals), will now play London’s historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane on February 27.

"The talent within the English Rock Ensemble and their understanding of the music I continually throw at them never ceases to amaze me and will raise these concerts up to yet another level,” comments Wakeman. “I'm very excited to be taking the show to a fantastic West End theatre like the Theatre Royal Drury Lane."

The Return Of The Caped Crusader show consists of two parts and will feature the Yes and Journey To The Centre Of The Earth set performed at the Palladium in February.

Tickets and VIP packages for the show at Theatre Royal Drury Lane will go on general sale at 10am on Friday July 14 from here.



Feb 15: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Feb 17: Liverpool Philharmonic

Feb 18: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Feb 20: Brighton Dome

Feb 21: Cardiff St David's Hall

Feb 23: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Feb 24: York Barbican

Feb 25: Gateshead Sage

Feb 27: London Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Feb 28: Bristol Beacon

Get tickets.