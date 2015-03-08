Richie Kotzen teases live DVD

Winery Dogs frontman Richie Kotzen has launched an 18-minute preview of his upcoming solo live DVD.

A tour last year brought him to London’s Islington O2 Academy in September, and now he’s is giving fans a first taste of footage from the trek.

Kotzen says: “Something that’s going to be appearing soon is a live DVD. I’ve got a very rough cut here – so rough that you can see the time code – but I figured, why not share a little sneak-peek of what’s to come?”

The guitarist issued his 20th solo album, Cannibals, in January. The Winery Dogs – also featuring bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Mike Portnoy – plan to record their second album in May and they’re eyeing a late summer release.

Kotzen says: “In my studio and I’m holding a stack of paper. This paper contains song lyrics that will eventually become Winery Dogs songs. I’ve been working well – I’ve got almost five here.”