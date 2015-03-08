Trending

Richie Kotzen teases live DVD

By Classic Rock  

View 18 minutes of raw video from Winery Dogs frontman's solo set

null

Winery Dogs frontman Richie Kotzen has launched an 18-minute preview of his upcoming solo live DVD.

A tour last year brought him to London’s Islington O2 Academy in September, and now he’s is giving fans a first taste of footage from the trek.

Kotzen says: “Something that’s going to be appearing soon is a live DVD. I’ve got a very rough cut here – so rough that you can see the time code – but I figured, why not share a little sneak-peek of what’s to come?”

The guitarist issued his 20th solo album, Cannibals, in January. The Winery Dogs – also featuring bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Mike Portnoy – plan to record their second album in May and they’re eyeing a late summer release.

Kotzen says: “In my studio and I’m holding a stack of paper. This paper contains song lyrics that will eventually become Winery Dogs songs. I’ve been working well – I’ve got almost five here.”