Winery Dogs eye summer release

And supergroup’s Richie Kotzen says album no.2 will be “cool” and "crazy"

Winery Dogs will enter the studio to start recording the follow-up to their 2013 self-titled debut in May, mainman Richie Kotzen has confirmed.

The vocalist and guitarist, along with drummer Mike Portnoy and bassist Billy Sheehan, have been working together on fresh material – and Kotzen says the ideas they have so far are “crazy” and “cool.”

He tells Vintage Rock: “We actually started writing music a couple of weeks ago at my house and got a bunch of ideas. I think it’s going to be a cool record. We’ve got a couple of songs that we did at the piano, some acoustic things, crazy stuff and it’s going to be a fun record.

“We’ll probably start recording it in May and, realistically, it will be out at the end of summer.”

Last month, Portnoy said they were planning a world tour to coincide with the release, while Kotzen admitted the trio had been surprised by the success of the band.