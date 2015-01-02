Trending

Winery Dogs head back to studio

By Classic Rock  

Mike Portnoy, Richie Kotzen and Billy Sheehan plan world tour to coincide with 2nd album

null

Supergroup the Winery Dogs will start recording their second album in the coming weeks, drummer Mike Portnoy has confirmed.

He’ll begin studio work with guitarist-vocalist Richie Kotzen and bassist Billy Sheehan later this month, and they’re planning a world tour to coincide with the release later in the year.

Kotzen recently admitted the band’s success had taken all three members by surprise. He said: “There was an iTunes rock chart where The Rolling Stones were at number one and we were at number two. All of us were blown away – none of us expected that.

“From there we started to get some amazing touring offers and opportunities. I thought I’d go back to what I was doing, and a few years later, we’d reconvene and do something else. It’s become a real band that is a priority for all three of us.”