Richard Thompson announces 70th birthday show at London's Royal Albert Hall

Richard Thompson has announced that he’ll celebrate his 70th birthday later this year with a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Fairport Convention co-founder turns 70 today (April 3) and he’ll take to the stage at the iconic venue on September 30, where he’ll be joined by a number of special guests who’ll be announced in the near future.

Thompson says: “Please join me as I celebrate my 70th birthday with an evening of music. The venue is the Royal Albert Hall, London, the date is 30th September, there will be many guests covering 50 years plus of music and a memorable evening guaranteed.”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am GMT this Friday (April 5).

Thompson has released 18 solo albums, his latest being last year’s 13 Rivers.

Before his landmark performance at the Royal Albert Hall, Thompson will head out on tour across the US from May 11 and return to the UK and Ireland later in the year – a run which will include a set at Fairport’s Cropredy Convention on August 9.