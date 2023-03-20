Richard Sinclair guests on Billie Bottle's Temple of Shibboleth debut album

UK jazzy proggers Billie Bottle's Temple of Shibboleth have announced that they will release their self-titled debut album on March 31 and the band will tour in support of the new album throughout the South of England in April. You can watch a video trailer for the album below.

Alongside the all-female band line-up, former Caravan, Camel, Hatfield And The North and National Health musician Richard Sinclair plays bass on the new album. it's not the only Canterbury connection for the band, with singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and artist Billie Bottle also havng toured with Sinclair's cousin and former Caravan keyboard player Dave SInclair.

Billie Bottle's Temple of Shibboleth has been produced by George Shilling (Blur, Primal Scream), the album "takes the deepest dive into sonic experimentation, blending nuances of psychedelic folk and prog music that ebbs and flows with spiritual embodiment."

Billie Bottle's Temple of Shibboleth April tour dates:

Apr 13: Penzance The Acorn

Apr 15: Falmouth The Poly

Apr 21: Totnes The Barrel House

Apr 22: Bristol St. George's

Apr 28: Bradford-on-Avon Wilstshire Music Centre

Apr 30: London Isale Of Dogs The Space

Jun 4: Exeter Phoenix

