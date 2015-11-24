Rhys Marsh debuts Wondering Stars lyric video

Rhys Marsh has premiered the lyric video for his track Wondering Stars via Prog.

It features on his latest solo album The Black Sun Shining, which features a 42-minute song-cycle, in seven movements.

Marsh says: “The entire album was written and recorded in only seven days, and as with my previous album Sentiment, I played all of the instruments in my Trondheim recording studio.

“As always, I used the studio as organically as possible. I don’t rely on the computer — I record complete live takes, and try to capture a feel that brings out the emotion of the song. To me, that’s much more important than fixing every note and polishing the soul out of the music.”

On the video, Marsh adds: “The photos used in the video were taken as I was walking to the studio one morning. Little did I know that I was about to start the writing and recording that day, so these photos were in fact the very first part of the process.”

The album is released on December 1 via Autumnsongs Records and will only be available on CD. The first 100 orders come with a signed postcard.

