Revisit Slipknot’s horrific Slaughterhouse Haunted Attraction in new NSFW video

Back in October, Slipknot teamed up with the Slaughterhouse Haunted Attraction for a horror-themed event in Des Moines, Iowa.

The month-long experience featured memorabilia, decor and actors to scare the living daylights out of those willing to enter its doors, while a special weekend saw members of the band guide fans through the gruesome spectacle.

Now the band have released a NSFW video showing footage from the event, which is accompanied by their new track All Out Life. Check it out below.

Speaking about the partnership, Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan told Iowa Public Radio: “I’ve been to a lot of these sort of things all around the world in my career and there were many things in here that I’ve never experienced.

“I just love that because I was born less than a mile from here and that makes me happy. It makes us happy to keep it home. A couple of us still live here, so we’re just going to bring ourselves. And when we bring ourselves, stuff happens!”

Slipknot are currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s .5 The Gray Chapter, which will be released in 2019.