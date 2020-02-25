Renaissance to headline Night Of The Prog Festival

UK symphonic prog legends Renaissance have been announced as headliners for the Friday night at this year's Night Of The Prog.

“We have now completed our line-up and have three prog legends headlining each day," festival CEO Winfried Völklein tells Prog. "Besides that, we also have bands like Colosseum and Pavlov’s Dog in our line-up – bands that have a long history and are quite unique in their style. Other bands like Jadis and RPWL have a large fanbase. Once more we introduce new or less known bands, such as Soulsplitter, Sentryturn, Blank Manuskript or Infringement and I am sure the audience will love them.

"I am also happy that Pure Reason Revolution will present their new album at our festival and that Swedish band Moon Safari will finally perform at our festival as well. We also have one of the prog legends of the 80ies, Pendragon. I am very pleased with the final line-up!”

The XV Night Of The Prog Festival will take place from 17 to 19 July 2020 on the festival grounds of the Loreley Amphitheater in St. Goarshausen, Germany, which is part of the UNESCO world heritage.

Tickets for Night Of The Prog XV are available here. Special Hotel & Shuttle services will be available. See here for more details.