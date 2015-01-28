Renaissance live albums to be relaunched

Two Renaissance live albums from the 1970s will be re-released by Cleopatra Records in the coming months.

DeLane Lea Studios, from 1973, appears on February 3. It was recorded in the iconic premises before a small gathering of the band’s friends and features seven tracks with guest appearances by Andy Powell and Al Stewart.

Academy Of Music, originally launched in 1974, will follow on March 31. Taped in New York during the band’s Ashes Are Burning tour, the double-disc title contains nine tracks.

Renaissance last year launched latest album Symphony Of Light, a revised version of 2013’s Grandine Il Vento. It was their final work with guitarist Michael Dunford, who died after its completion.

The band tour the UK in April:

Apr 14: Milton Keynes Stables

Apr 16: London Union Chapel

Apr 17: Frome Cheese & Grain

Apr 18: Farnham Maltings

Apr 21: Wimborne Tivoli Ballroom

Apr 23: Bilston Robin 2

Apr 24: St Helens Citadel

DeLane Lea Studios tracklist

Can You Understand Let It Grow Sounds Of The Sea Carpet Of The Sun At The Harbour Ashes Are Burning – with Andy Powell and Al Stewart Prologue

Academy Of Music tracklist

Disc 1

Can You Understand Black Flame Carpet Of The Sun Cold Is Being Things I Don’t Understand Running Hard

Disc 2