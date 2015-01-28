Renaissance live albums to be relaunched

Two Renaissance live albums from the 1970s will be re-released by Cleopatra Records in the coming months.
DeLane Lea Studios, from 1973, appears on February 3. It was recorded in the iconic premises before a small gathering of the band’s friends and features seven tracks with guest appearances by Andy Powell and Al Stewart.
Academy Of Music, originally launched in 1974, will follow on March 31. Taped in New York during the band’s Ashes Are Burning tour, the double-disc title contains nine tracks.
Renaissance last year launched latest album Symphony Of Light, a revised version of 2013’s Grandine Il Vento. It was their final work with guitarist Michael Dunford, who died after its completion.
The band tour the UK in April:
Apr 14: Milton Keynes Stables
Apr 16: London Union Chapel
Apr 17: Frome Cheese & Grain
Apr 18: Farnham Maltings
Apr 21: Wimborne Tivoli Ballroom
Apr 23: Bilston Robin 2
Apr 24: St Helens Citadel
DeLane Lea Studios tracklist
Can You Understand
Let It Grow
Sounds Of The Sea
Carpet Of The Sun
At The Harbour
Ashes Are Burning – with Andy Powell and Al Stewart
Prologue
Academy Of Music tracklist
Disc 1
Can You Understand
Black Flame
Carpet Of The Sun
Cold Is Being
Things I Don’t Understand
Running Hard
Disc 2
Ashes Are Burning
Mother Russia
Prologue