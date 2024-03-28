Reliqa announce new album Secrets Of The Future

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Young Australian prog metallers Reliqa will release Secrets Of The Future in May

Reliqa
(Image credit: Press)

Young Australian prog metallers Reliqa have announced that they will release their brand new studio album Secrets Of The Future through Nuclear Blast Records on May 17.

At the same time the band have shared their new video for latest single Killstar (The Cold World), which you can watch in full below.

Last month the Syndey quartet announced that they'd signed a brand new record deal with the Nuclear Blast label, home to Threshold, Enslaved, Green Lung and more, for all territories outside of Australia, where the band are signed to Greyscale Records.

"We're so pleased with the feedback we received for Terminal, especially because it fuelled our excitement in knowing that Killstar was coming next," enthuses singer Monique Pym. "It really flips the switch – we've gone from an airy, introspective debut track to this spiteful, sharp-tongued groove that has some more worldly and politically-driven themes behind it. We think these two sides of us are the perfect taste test for Secrets of the Future, not because the whole album sounds like this, but because it shows we're not afraid to take risks. Can't wait for you to hear it in May!"

You can view the new artwork and tracklisting for Secrets Of The Future below.

Pre-order Secrets Of The Future.

Reliqa

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

Reliqa: Secrets Of The Future
1. Dying Light
2. Cave
3. Kilstar (The Cold World)
4. The Flower
5. Sariah
6. Terminal
7. Keep Yourself Awake
8. Crossfire
9. Physical
10. Two Steps Apart
11. A Spark
12. Upside Down

