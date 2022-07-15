Regal Worm release suitably psychedelic video for new single Hop

By ( ) published

Regal Worm will release their latest album Worm in August

Regal Worm
(Image credit: Press)

Regal Worm, the musical project of Cobalt Chapel and I Monster mastermind Jarrod Gosling have released a new video for their latest single Hop, which is released today. You can watch the video below.

Hop is taken from the band's upcoming album Worm, which will be released on CD through Quatermass/Republic Of Music on August 18 and on vinyl in November.

"The song is a short ode to dancing," reveals Gosling. "Dance music for those who don’t. The track itself is a stylistic nod to the Worm’s parent band I Monster.

Worm is the follow-up to 2021's The Hideous Goblink and was once again created in Gosling's loft laboratory.

"Crammed with a growing number of vintage, dusty instruments, clean vintage instruments, computer tech foolery and weird looking banks of machines festooned with twiddly knobs, a visitor might wonder if they’d accidentally wandered into some sort of TARDIS," he laughs.

Regal Worm

(Image credit: Quatermass)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.