Regal Worm release suitably psychedelic video for new single Hop

Regal Worm, the musical project of Cobalt Chapel and I Monster mastermind Jarrod Gosling have released a new video for their latest single Hop, which is released today. You can watch the video below.

Hop is taken from the band's upcoming album Worm, which will be released on CD through Quatermass/Republic Of Music on August 18 and on vinyl in November.

"The song is a short ode to dancing," reveals Gosling. "Dance music for those who don’t. The track itself is a stylistic nod to the Worm’s parent band I Monster.

Worm is the follow-up to 2021's The Hideous Goblink and was once again created in Gosling's loft laboratory.

"Crammed with a growing number of vintage, dusty instruments, clean vintage instruments, computer tech foolery and weird looking banks of machines festooned with twiddly knobs, a visitor might wonder if they’d accidentally wandered into some sort of TARDIS," he laughs.