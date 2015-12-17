Refused confirm 2016 Euro tour

Refused have announced a European tour for early 2016 – with five UK dates included.

The Swedish hardcore punks hit the road on February 26, starting in Malmo in their homeland. They’ll play shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Brighton and Birmingham on the tour in support of latest album Freedom, released earlier this year.

Anna von Hausswolff will be the main support for the UK shows.

Refused say: “We’re excited to finally be able to do a few more shows throughout the UK in the spring and have Anna von Hausswolff on the tour with us for these. See you soon.”

Tickets are available from the band’s official website and they’ve teamed up with the MOAS charity. Refused add: “Purchases made through officialrefused.com will have the option to make a donation to MOAS and we will match all donations.

“MOAS is dedicated to preventing loss of life at sea by providing assistance to migrants who find themselves in distress while crossing the Mediterranean Sea in unsafe vessels.”

REFUSED EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

Feb 26: Malmo KB, Sweden

Feb 27: Gothenburg West Coast Riot, Sweden

Mar 16: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Mar 17: Berlin Kesselhaud, Germany

Mar 18: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 19: Fribourg Fir-Son, Switzerland

Mar 20: Cologne Stollwerck, Germany

Mar 22: Glasgow Garage, UK

Mar 23: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Mar 24: Leeds Stylus, UK

Mar 25: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Mar 26: Birmingham Library, UK

Mar 27: Schijndel Passpop Festival, Netherland

Apr 08: Umea Open, Sweden

Apr 09: Umea Open, Sweden

Apr 20: Stockholm Nobelberget, Sweden

Apr 21: Huskvarna Teaterladen PF, Sweden

Apr 22: Karlstad Nojesfabriken, Sweden