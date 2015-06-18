Refused issue promo for Dawkins Christ

Refused have released a video for their track Dawkins Christ.

It’s taken from the Swedish hardcore outfit’s album Freedom, which will be issued on June 30 via Epitaph. They previously issued opening track Elektra.

The band say of Dawkins Christ: “The title refers to the famous biologist whose atheist theology has inspired a semi-cult who see him as a messianic figure –an irony that partly inspired the lyrics.

“The music draws from the film scores of Hans Zimmer and Ennio Morricone as well as pre-Reign In Blood Slayer.”

Refused reunited in 2012 after originally splitting in 1998. They have a number of tour dates running through to October, including slots at Reading and Leeds festivals.

Freedom tracklist

Elektra 2. Old Friends / New War 3. Dawkins Christ 4. Françafrique 5. Thought Is Blood 6. War On The Palaces 7. Destroy The Man 8. 366 9. Servants Of Death 10. Useless Europeans

Jun 20: Montebello Amnesia Rock Fest, QC

Jun 26: Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jun 27: Seinajoki Provinssirock, Finland

Jul 02: Open’er Festival, Poland

Jul 11: Rock Im Ring Festival, Italy

Jul 16: Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 17 Tonsberg Slottsfjell, Norway

Jul 18: Bukta Tromso Open Air Festival, Norway

Jul 30: Atlanta Masquerade Music Park, GA

Jul 31: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Aug 01: Philadelphia Mann Center, PA

Aug 02: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Aug 04: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Aug 05: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 07: Toronto Ricoh Coliseum, ON

Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 29: Pure & Crafted Festival, Germany

Aug 30: Reading Festival, UK

Oct 11: Fremont Swiss Life Hall, CA

Oct 12 Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Oct 13: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany