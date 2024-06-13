Refused singer Dennis Lyxzén suffers "massive" heart attack prior to festival date in Sweden

Hardcore punk legends Refused have pulled out of this weekend's Rosendal Garden Party in Stockholm, Sweden, after frontman Dennis Lyxzén suffered what he described as a "massive heart attack" in his hotel room.

“It was extremely painful and wildly scary," Lyxzén posted on social media, next to a photo taken at his hospital bed. "Thanks the the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Uppsala hospital I’m still around to fight another day. Under the circumstances I feel ok. Sore and tired and really shook up.

“I real really hate cancelling show but the doctor said no rock for a couple of weeks. Which means that the Refused show at Rosendal Garden Party is not happening. A complete bummer as I was really looking forward to it. But hopefully I/we will be able to make up to you soon.

“The good news is that with medication I can get back to my rocking self hopefully sooner than later. Life is weird and precious. Take care of each and tell your loved ones that you love them."

Refused were due to play at Rosendal Garden Party, a three-day event held on the central Stockholm island of Djurgården tomorrow night (Friday 14), on a bill that also included M.I.A., Turnstile, YG Marley, Les Big Byrd and Femme Fatale Selection.

Refused's most recent album is War Music, which was released in 2019, while an EP, The Malignant Fire, followed in 2020. Lyxzén is also a member of punk supergroup Fake Names alongside Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside) and Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites of Spring), as well as Swedish post-punks INVSN.

