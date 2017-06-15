Raw In Sect release bonkers new video for Therion

Greece’s Raw In Sect have released their new video for Therion, taken from upcoming album Kitro. What starts as the four men standing topless turns into a glow-in-the dark frenzy, with luminous paint flying everywhere.

Shot in London’s Black Island studios by director Peter Lee Scott, the band says the video is mean to reflect the transformation into Therion, which is to “find inner power in a primitive way getting in touch with your instincts.”

The song’s unique blend of traditional Greek music with rock ‘n’ roll is, according to Raw In Sect, meant to “redefine what aggressive/rock music is through a totally different approach than the one that has been known in the music scene.

“Really though, it’s about doing something new and artistic instead of repeating the same old patterns of established bands in hopes of securing a career in a declining music industry. Changing the language of the lyrics in Greek, recording live, and not setting on the sound of previous records that was somewhat accepted, are among the risks we took willingly in order to express something new and reach wider audiences.”

Raw In Sect’s upcoming album Kitro is on sale in September.

