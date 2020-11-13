Rammstein side-project Lindemann have broken up

Lindemann have broken up. The Rammstein side-project, named for frontman Till Lindemann in partnership with Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren, announced the news on Facebook.

The statement read, "Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren end their collaboration on 'Lindemann'!

"As Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren confirm today, the two artists have ended their collaboration on the project 'Lindemann'. Both will be pursuing their own plans in the future.

"Lindemann and Tägtgren are currently working on a final joint release, a live DVD of their show in Moscow 2020, which will be released in spring 2021.

"Till Lindemann will be active under the name 'Lindemann' within a new set up in the future."

Lindemann released two albums: 2015's Skills In Pills, and 2019's F & M.

Last month, Rammstein posted footage of drummer Christoph ‘Doom’ Schneider behind his kit at La Fabrique studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence.

The industrial-metal behemoths had previously confirmed that they were back in the same studio where they recorded 2019’s untitled album.

The band are scheduled to kick off their postponed European and North American tours in May 2021. Full dates below.

Rammstein 2021 tour

May 22: Leipzig Red Bull Arena - originally May 29, 2020

May 23: Leipzig Red Bull Arena - originally May 30, 2020

May 27: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion - originally May 25, 2020

May 31: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena - originally June 2, 2020

Jun 01: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena - originally June 3, 2020

Jun 05: Berlin Olympiastadion - originally July 4, 2020

Jun 06: Berlin Olympiastadion - originally July 5, 2020

Jun 12: Belfast Boucher Road Playing Fields - originally June 17, 2020

Jun 16: Cardiff Principality Stadium - originally June 14, 2020

Jun 19: Coventry Ricoh Arena - originally June 20, 2020

Jun 23: Aarhus Ceres Park - originally August 4, 2020

Jun 26: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena - originally June 27, 2020

Jun 27: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena - originally June 28, 2020

Jun 30: Hamburg Volksparkstadion - originally July 1, 2020

Jul 01: Hamburg Volksparkstadion - originally July 2, 2020

Jul 05: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund - originally June 6, 2020

Jul 06: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund - originally June 7, 2020

Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium - originally July 9, 2020

Jul 10: Lyon Groupama Stadium - originally July 10, 2020

Jul 13: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande - originally July 13, 2020

Jul 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy - originally July 17, 202

Jul 21: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds - originally July 21, 2020

Jul 25: Trondheim, Leangen Travbane - originally July 26/27, 2020 at Granåsen

Jul 30: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium - originally July 31, 2020

Jul 31: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium - originally August 1, 2020

Aug 03: Nijmegen Goffertpark - originally June 24, 2020

Aug 07: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers - originally June 10, 2020

Aug 22: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC - originally August 20, 2020

Aug 26: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA - originally August 23, 2020

Sep 01: Chicago Soldier Field, IL - originally September 3, 2020

Sep 03: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN - originally September 1, 2020

Sep 08: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA - originally September 6, 2020

Sep 10: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ - originally September 10, 2020

Sep 24: San Antonio Alamodome, TX - originally September 16, 2020

Sep 30: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA - originally September 19, 2020

Oct 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico - originally September 27, 2020