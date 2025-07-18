Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham onstage at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in New York, 2018

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham are completing each other's sentences again after years of frosty silence.

The Fleetwood Mac pair appear to be engaged in a choreographed and cryptic social media campaign, with Nick posting the words "And if you go forward..." on her channels, before Buckingham responded with "You'll meet me there" on his.

Both are lines from the Buckingham/Nicks composition Frozen Love, a standout song from the pair's 1973 album Buckingham Nicks, and speculation concerning the exchange is now rife.

Could it be that the 1973 album, which has been out of print for decades, is finally being reissued? It's an oversight that both parties have seemed keen to resolve in the past, with Buckingham telling Classic Rock in 2014, "Everyone agrees that the record needs to come out, but everyone also agrees that it needs to come out at a time when there can be some kind of event to promote it, and no one knows what that is."

Or could it be something more substantial? Frozen Love was the track Mick Fleetwood heard when he visited Sound City Studios in 1973, the event that inspired him to ask Buckingham – and later Nicks, they were a package deal – to join Fleetwood Mac. The song's lush harmonies and fingerpicked guitar would go on to inspire the sound of the band's most successful albums.

What we do know is that Fleetwood and Buckingham are working together again, after a series of photos posted on social media in March showed the pair in the studio together for the first time since Buckingham was fired by Fleetwood Mac in 2018.

Either way, it does appear that Buckingham and Nicks are talking again. And they're doing something. Only time will tell what it is.

