Now Rammstein have started posting videos from the studio

Typical. You wait 10 years for a new Rammstein album then two arrive… well, fairly close together by the looks of it.

The industrial-metal behemoths confirmed last week that they were back in the same studio where they recorded 2019’s untitled album.

Now they’ve posted a short video on Instagram of drummer Christoph ‘Doom’ Schneider behind his kit at La Fabrique studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence.

It doesn’t exactly make for scintillating viewing – unless you're a fan of watching Teutonic tub-thumpers warming up – and it certainly doesn't tell us anything about what the new music will sound like or when it’s coming out.

But right now, any news of a Rammstein album is better than no news at all. Keep the clips coming, lads. We're watching.