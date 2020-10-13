Trending

Now Rammstein have started posting videos from the studio

Footage of Christoph ‘Doom’ Schneider at work in the studio suggests that the new Rammstein album is underway

Typical. You wait 10 years for a new Rammstein album then two arrive… well, fairly close together by the looks of it.

The industrial-metal behemoths confirmed last week that they were back in the same studio where they recorded 2019’s untitled album. 

Now they’ve posted a short video on Instagram of drummer Christoph ‘Doom’ Schneider behind his kit at La Fabrique studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. 

It doesn’t exactly make for scintillating viewing – unless you're a fan of watching Teutonic tub-thumpers warming up – and it certainly doesn't tell us anything about what the new music will sound like or when it’s coming out.

But right now, any news of a Rammstein album is better than no news at all. Keep the clips coming, lads. We're watching.

Sadly no tour this year - but it’s great to be back in the studio! Video: @paullanders_official Rammstein

A photo posted by @rammsteinofficial on Oct 7, 2020 at 10:43am PDT

