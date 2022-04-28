Rammstein serve up disturbing teaser video for new single Angst

Industrial-metal heavyweights Rammstein have teased their new video Angst, and it's unsurprisingly distressing

Ahead of the release of their new single, Angst, tomorrow (April 29), Rammstein have teased its music video via a short but disturbing clip.

Angst features on the German sextet's highly-anticipated new album, Zeit, which is also released tomorrow.

Rammstein will unveil the full video at 08:00am PDT / 11:00am EDT. Fans can actually watch it a day earlier, tonight, in select cinemas around the globe as part of a premiere event for the band’s forthcoming album. A full list of participating cinemas can be found on Rammstein’s website.

In the teaser, Rammstein are positioned in a circular set, separated by fences and walls, acting out different scenarios, portraying everything from conservative house husbands to gun-toting security watchdogs surrounded by barbed wire. Then, sinister characters appear wearing strange facial contraptions and ghostly face paint, because well, is it really a Rammstein video if it doesn't leave a small trail of pee in your pants?

Last month, the band released the first taste of their upcoming album with a music video for the title track Zeit. To find out about the making of the striking video, Metal Hammer spoke to its director, Robert Gwisdek. For more insight, we additionally recruited the help of an Oxford professor to expertly unpack each song on the full record.

Zeit serves as the follow-up to 2019’s untitled album and was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France with producer Olsen Involtini.

The album will be available on multiple formats, including standard CD, special edition six-panel CD digipack with 56-page booklet and double vinyl 180g LP with 20-page large format booklet. It will also be available digitally. The cover features a photo of the band on the steps of the Trudelturm, a pre-WWII aircraft testing facility in Berlin. It was shot by Canadian rock star/photographer Bryan Adams

Watch the clip below:

Liz Scarlett

