Rammstein’s Zeit is coming to cinemas the day before it is released

Rammstein have announced a series of special playbacks of new alum Zeit in movie theaters around the world on April 28, 24 hours before it is officially released.

The event takes place in selected cinemas in Europe and America, and will feature a full playback of the album’s 11 tracks in Dolby Atmos. Each track will be accompanied by specially commissioned visuals.

The event will also feature the videos for recent singles Zeit and Zick Zack, as well as a brand new video for the track Angst.

A full list of participating cinemas can be found on Rammstein’s website.

Zeit is the follow-up to 2019’s untitled album and was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France with producer Olsen Involtini.

The album will be released on April 29 on multiple formats, including standard CD, special edition six-panel CD digipack with 56-page booklet and double vinyl 180g LP with 20-page large format booklet. It will also be available digitally. The cover features a photo of the band on the steps of the Trudelturm, a pre-WWII aircraft testing facility in Berlin. It was shot by Canadian rock star/photographer Bryan Adams.

Rammstein begin their world tour in Prague on May 15.

(Image credit: Universal)

Rammstein – Zeit tracklist

1. Armee Der Tristen

2. Zeit

3. Schwarz

4. Giftig

5. Zick Zack

6. Ok

7. Meine Tränen

8. Angst

9. Dicke Titten

10. Lügen

11. Adieu

May 15: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

May 16: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

May 20: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

May 21: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

May 26: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

May 30: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 31: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 05: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 10: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany

Jun 11: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany

Jun 14: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 15: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 18: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jun 19: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jun 22: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

Jun 26: Coventry Ricoh Arena, UK

Jun 30: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 04: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Nertherlands

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Nertherlands

Jul 08: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 12: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy

Jul 16: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 20: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 24: Oslo Bjerke Travbane, Norway

Jul 29: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jul 30: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 03: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers, Belgium

Aug 04: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers, Belgium

Aug 21: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Aug 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 31: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Sep 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Sep 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 09: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Sep 17: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 23: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Sep 24: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Oct 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Oct 02: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Oct 04: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Tickets are on sale now.