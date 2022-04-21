Rammstein’s Zeit is coming to cinemas the day before it is released

Rammstein have announced a series of special playbacks of new alum Zeit in movie theaters around the world on April 28, 24 hours before it is officially released.
The event takes place in selected cinemas in Europe and America, and will feature a full playback of the album’s 11 tracks in Dolby Atmos. Each track will be accompanied by specially commissioned visuals.
The event will also feature the videos for recent singles Zeit and Zick Zack, as well as a brand new video for the track Angst.
A full list of participating cinemas can be found on Rammstein’s website.
Zeit is the follow-up to 2019’s untitled album and was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France with producer Olsen Involtini.
The album will be released on April 29 on multiple formats, including standard CD, special edition six-panel CD digipack with 56-page booklet and double vinyl 180g LP with 20-page large format booklet. It will also be available digitally. The cover features a photo of the band on the steps of the Trudelturm, a pre-WWII aircraft testing facility in Berlin. It was shot by Canadian rock star/photographer Bryan Adams.
Rammstein begin their world tour in Prague on May 15.
Rammstein – Zeit tracklist
1. Armee Der Tristen
2. Zeit
3. Schwarz
4. Giftig
5. Zick Zack
6. Ok
7. Meine Tränen
8. Angst
9. Dicke Titten
10. Lügen
11. Adieu
Rammstein tour dates 2022
May 15: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
May 16: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
May 20: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany
May 21: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany
May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria
May 26: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria
May 30: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland
May 31: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland
Jun 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 05: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 10: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany
Jun 11: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany
Jun 14: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
Jun 15: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
Jun 18: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany
Jun 19: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany
Jun 22: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark
Jun 26: Coventry Ricoh Arena, UK
Jun 30: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK
Jul 04: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Nertherlands
Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Nertherlands
Jul 08: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France
Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France
Jul 12: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy
Jul 16: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 20: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia
Jul 24: Oslo Bjerke Travbane, Norway
Jul 29: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jul 30: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Aug 03: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers, Belgium
Aug 04: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers, Belgium
Aug 21: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC
Aug 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN
Aug 31: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA
Sep 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL
Sep 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ
Sep 09: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA
Sep 17: San Antonio Alamodome, TX
Sep 23: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA
Sep 24: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA
Oct 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX
Oct 02: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX
Oct 04: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX