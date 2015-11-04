Rammstein release box set trailer

Rammstein have released a trailer for XXI, their 21st anniversary vinyl box set.

The 14-disc pack contains all six studio albums, newly remastered, with original artwork and booklets. Four of the titles have never previously been available on vinyl. In addition there’s a double-LP of rarities, featuring a previously unreleased version of Los.

Record label Spinefarm say: “For Rammstein – and it’s the same lineup now as at the start – it’s always been a case of marching to their own beat, gleefully torching the industry rule-book, and everything else.

“They sing in German, they sidestep those visuals typical of the rock and metal world, and they present an incendiary, everything-hotter-than-everything-else live experience, the like of which hasn’t been seen beneath the popular music banner. Some call it ‘Rammsteinesque.’”

XXI is released on December 4 and it’s available for pre-order now. The band – who’ll headline next year’s Download festival alongside Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath – recently reconvened after a hiatus to commence work on their seventh album.