Rammstein detail XXI anniversary vinyl package

Rammstein have announced the release of a career-spanning vinyl box set.

XXI celebrates the German outfit’s 21st anniversary and arrives on December 4 via Spinefarm Records. It includes all six of their studio albums in double LP format, along with a bonus double LP called Raritaten.

Each album – Herzeleid, Sehnsucht, Mutter, Reise, Reise, Rosenrot and Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da – comes complete with gatefold sleeve, original artwork and lyrics on 180 gram vinyl. It’s the first time Herzeleid, Sehnsucht, Reise, Reise and Rosenrot have ever been available on vinyl.

Spinefarm say: “With the vinyl weighing in at a full 180 grams, the sonic capacity is there to properly represent a group capable of shifting from a whisper to a roar without being slowed down by the gears in-between.

“From pin-drop to fusillade, from Stirb Nicht Vor Mir to Rammlied, the Anniversary Collection is a carefully-crafted, stylish, authentic celebration of Rammstein 1995-2012, leaving the door ajar for studio album number seven.”

The band confirmed this month that studio work is underway. They recently released the Rammstein In Amerika double-DVD and double-Blu-ray package.