Rammstein look to April to launch long-awaited new album

Rammstein have been in the studio working on the highly anticipated follow-up to Liebe ist für alle da, with guitarist Paul Landers hinting that the record could arrive next spring in an interview with Music Radar back in October.

Now fellow guitarist Richard Kruspe has narrowed the time frame down and says that it’s looking like the as-yet-untitled album will arrive in April – just ahead of their previously announced 2019 European tour.

Kruspe tells Consequence Of Sound: “We’re finishing up the last mixes, and it’s going to come out probably in April of 2019.”

He adds: “Everything with Rammstein takes forever, because there are six people, plus an engineer and a producer, and we all have opinions about it. It’s just going very slow, and it’s very time consuming and sometimes frustrating.”

But despite the long gestation period, Kruspe reports that when they do deliver the record, it will have been worth the wait.

He says: “Eventually, I think it’s going to be an album that has a certain kind of potential that Rammstein hasn’t achieved yet. For me, one of the reasons to step back into making records with Rammstein was to balance the popularity of the band as a live act with the actual music.

“With Rammstein, people tend to talk about the fire and all the live stuff. I thought, ‘I don’t want to be another Kiss’ where people talk about make-up and stuff like that and no one talks about the music.

“I wanted to do a record that stands out even more than our past records, and I find when I listen to the new record, it’s like Rammstein 3D.

“We’re happy to work with my good friend Olsen Involtini, who also worked on Emigrate records. He a great friend of mine, and he brought certain kind of harmonies into the world of Rammstein, which I like.”

Rammstein’s European tour will get under way in Paris on June 28.

Meanwhile, Rammstein have released an officially licensed quiz game on their webstore just in time for Christmas. The box contains more than 400 questions about the band in German and English.

Rammstein 2019 European tour

Jun 28: Paris La Defense Arena, France

Jul 02: Hannover HDI Arena, Germany

Jul 06: Milton Keynes Stadium, UK

Jul 10: Brussels Stade Roi Baudoiun, Belgium

Jul 13: Frankfurst Commerzbank Arena, Germany

Jul 16: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 17: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 20: Luxembourg Roeser Festival Grounds, Luxembourg

Jul 24: Chorzow Stadion Slaski, Czech Republic

Jul 29: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia

Aug 02: St Petersburg Stadium, Russia

Aug 06: Riga Lucavsala, Latvia

Aug 10: Tampere Ratina Stadion, Finland

Aug 14: Stockholm Stadion, Sweden

Aug 18: Oslo Ullevaal Stadion, Norway

Aug 22: Vienna Ernst-Happel Stadion, Austria