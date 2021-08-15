Rammstein are the soundtrack of the German Paralympic team - watch trailers

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are finally due to get way later this month, and Rammstein are promoting the German team's participation in the event by releasing a number of trailers featuring their hit Ich Will.

The videos, which have been released on Rammstein's YouTube channel, include one multi-sport trailer, and seven clips focussed on individual sports, including table tennis, basketball, long jump and fencing.

Last week Rammstein released a video showing the athletes preparing to be filmed, saying "All the best for Team Germany at the Paralympics!" The clip included two track and field athletes - Markus Rehm and Johannes Floors - plus table tennis player Sandra Mikolaschek and wheelchair racer Alhassane Baldé. You can watch all the clips in the YouTube playlist below.

Ich Will (German for "I Want") was originally released in 2001.

Earlier this year, Rammstein keyboardist Flake Lorenz confirmed that the band had spent the previous few months recording a brand new album.

“The fact that we couldn't perform live increased our creativity,” he told Motor.de. “We had more time to think of new things and less distraction. As a result, we recorded an album that we hadn't planned on."

Rammstein will tour Europe and North America next year. Full dates below.

Rammstein 2022 tour

May 15: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

May 16: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

May 20: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

May 21: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

May 26: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

May 30: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 31: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 05: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 10: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany

Jun 11: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany

Jun 14: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 15: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 18: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jun 19: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jun 22: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

Jun 26: Coventry Ricoh Arena, UK

Jun 30: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 04: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Nertherlands

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Nertherlands

Jul 08: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 12: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy

Jul 16: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 20: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 24: Oslo Bjerke Travbane, Norway

Jul 29: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jul 30: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 03: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers, Belgium

Aug 04: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers, Belgium

Aug 21: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Aug 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 31: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Sep 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Sep 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 09: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Sep 17: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 23: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Sep 24: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Oct 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Oct 02: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Oct 04: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Tickets are on sale now.