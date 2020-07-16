Rammstein confirm dates for rescheduled 2021 North American tour

Rammstein have confirmed details of their rescheduled North American tour.

The original dates were due to commence on August 20 this year at the Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, Quebec, Canada, but the shows were shelved in May, just weeks after the band's European run suffered the same fate.

"Rammstein are very happy to announce the rescheduled dates for their North America Tour today!", say the band in a statement.

The new run of dates kicks off in Montreal on August 22, 2021, and climaxes in Mexico City on October 1. The full dates are below.

Due to scheduling conflicts, a new date for the band's Washington DC show has not been found, and ticket holders may obtain refunds via the original point of purchase. Tickets for all other rescheduled shows remain valid, and ticket holders will be contacted with further details.

Tickets are on sale via the Rammstein website.

Rammstein 2021 tour

May 22: Leipzig Red Bull Arena - originally May 29, 2020

May 23: Leipzig Red Bull Arena - originally May 30, 2020

May 27: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion - originally May 25, 2020

May 31: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena - originally June 2, 2020

Jun 01: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena - originally June 3, 2020

Jun 05: Berlin Olympiastadion - originally July 4, 2020

Jun 06: Berlin Olympiastadion - originally July 5, 2020

Jun 12: Belfast Boucher Road Playing Fields - originally June 17, 2020

Jun 16: Cardiff Principality Stadium - originally June 14, 2020

Jun 19: Coventry Ricoh Arena - originally June 20, 2020

Jun 23: Aarhus Ceres Park - originally August 4, 2020

Jun 26: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena - originally June 27, 2020

Jun 27: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena - originally June 28, 2020

Jun 30: Hamburg Volksparkstadion - originally July 1, 2020

Jul 01: Hamburg Volksparkstadion - originally July 2, 2020

Jul 05: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund - originally June 6, 2020

Jul 06: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund - originally June 7, 2020

Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium - originally July 9, 2020

Jul 10: Lyon Groupama Stadium - originally July 10, 2020

Jul 13: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande - originally July 13, 2020

Jul 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy - originally July 17, 202

Jul 21: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds - originally July 21, 2020

Jul 25: Trondheim, Leangen Travbane - originally July 26/27, 2020 at Granåsen

Jul 30: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium - originally July 31, 2020

Jul 31: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium - originally August 1, 2020

Aug 03: Nijmegen Goffertpark - originally June 24, 2020

Aug 07: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers - originally June 10, 2020

Aug 22: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC - originally August 20, 2020

Aug 26: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA - originally August 23, 2020

Sep 01: Chicago Soldier Field, IL - originally September 3, 2020

Sep 03: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN - originally September 1, 2020

Sep 08: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA - originally September 6, 2020

Sep 10: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ - originally September 10, 2020

Sep 24: San Antonio Alamodome, TX - originally September 16, 2020

Sep 30: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA - originally September 19, 2020

Oct 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico - originally September 27, 2020