Rage Against The Machine cancel 2023 North American tour due to Zack de la Rocha's leg injury

Rage Against The Machine have cancelled their 2023 North American tour due to complications surrounding the leg injury Zack de la Rocha sustained earlier this year.

The tour, which was scheduled to kick off on February 22 in New Mexico, is the second cancellation issued by the alt-rockers, who previously axed their European/UK tour in August following "medical advice" given to the vocalist about his leg. De La Rocha damaged his limb on the second night of their North American tour on July 11 in Chicago, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

After much-needed rest and therapy, the frontman is still battling through recovery.



"It's been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief," de la Rocha wrote in one of the band's Public Service Announcements, elaborating on the issue and the tour cancellation. "Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago. Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form.

"Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me. As I write this I remind myself it's just bad circumstance. Just a fucked up moment.

"Unfortunately it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing. I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised.

"It's not simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward. That's why I've made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg.

"I hate canceling shows. I hate disappointing our fans. You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you I have the ultimate gratitude and respect.

"To my brothers Tim, Brad and Tom; to El P, Killer Mike, Trackstar and the whole RTJ crew; to everyone on our production team: techs, cooks, drivers, assistants, security squad, to anyone and everyone who made the shows thus far possible, al my love and respect. I hope to see you very soon."

