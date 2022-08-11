Rage Against The Machine cancel UK/European tour, including Reading and Leeds festival appearances

Rage Against The Machine have called off the European and UK leg of their current tour, which was to include appearance at this year's Reading and Leeds festivals.

According to a post uploaded onto their official social media today, August 11, the tour was cancelled following "medical guidance" given to frontman Zack De La Rocha, following the singer sustaining a leg injury on the second night of their North American tour last month in Chicago.

Zack and co. will now be finishing their time on the road at Madison Square Garden on August 11, August 12 and August 13, before returning home for "rest and rehabilitation".

The full post states: "Per medical guidance, Zack De La Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.

"Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.

"We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon.

"Please contact your point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows.

"Brad, Tim, Tom & Zack".

The cancelled tour dates are as follows:

Aug 24: Royal Highlands Centre, Edinburgh

Aug 26: Leeds Festival, Leeds

Aug 28: Reading Festival, Reading

Aug 30: Paris Rock en Seine Festival France

Sep 01: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Sep 03: Hannover Expo Plaza Germany

Sep 05: Zurich Hallenstadion Switzerland

Sep 08: Malaga Andalucia Big Festival – Sacaba Beach Spain

Sep 10: Madrid Mad Cool Sunset – Espacio Mad Cool Spain

Sep 13: Vienna Stadthalle Austria

Sep 15: Kraków Tauron Arena Poland

Sep 17: Zagreb Arena Croatia

Sep 19: Prague O2 Arena Czech Republic

