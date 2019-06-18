Radiohead’s Thom Yorke plots North American tour

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has announced a North American tour for later this year.

He’ll play 13 shows around his previously announced sets at Austin City Limits, where he’ll be joined by Nigel Godrich and audiovisual artist Tarik Barri in the trio’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes project.

The shows will get under way at Laval’s Place Bell on September 26 and wrap up with a set at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 29.

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time this coming Friday (June 21).

News of the tour comes just days after cryptic poster ads for Yorke’s upcoming solo album began to pop up in cities around the world for a company called Anima, including a series in London.

The adverts carried the headline: “Do you have trouble remembering your dreams?” and had the phone number 07588 733 111 printed at the bottom.

Calling the number reveals a short portion of the track titled Not The News.

Last week, Radiohead decided to release an 18-track collection of demos recorded around the time they were piecing together their 1997 album OK Computer after the files were stolen from Yorke’s archive.

The band pushed the material out through Bandcamp for a limited time after the thief demanded they pay $150,000 for their return.

Thom Yorke 2019 North American tour dates

Sep 26: Laval Place Bell, QC

Sep 27: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 30: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Oct 04: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 06: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Oct 09: New Orleans Mahalia Jackson Theater For The Performing Arts, LA

Oct 11: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 18: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Oct 20: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Oct 21: Vancouver Orpheum, BC

Oct 22: Portland The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, OR

Oct 25: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Oct 26: Las Vegas The Chelsea At The Cosmopolitan, NV

Oct 29: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA