Radiohead side-project The Smile announce first ever North American tour

Radiohead side-project The Smile - featuring Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood alongside Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner - have announced details of their debut North American tour, scheduled for later this year.

The trio will promote their recently-released A Light for Attracting Attention album with a tour which commences on November 14 in Providence, Rhode Island, and runs through to December 21, when the group will play the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The full list of dates is as follows:

Nov. 14: Providence Veterans Memorial Auditorium, RI

Nov. 16: Boston Roadrunner, MA

Nov. 18: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY

Nov. 20: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Nov. 23: Washington, D.C The Anthem

Nov. 25: Montreal MTELUS, CAN

Nov. 26: Toronto Massey Hall, CAN

Nov. 28: Detroit Masonic Temple Theatre, MI

Nov. 29: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI



Dec. 01: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Dec. 03: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Dec. 04: Atlanta The Eastern, GA

Dec. 06: New Orleans Orpheum Theatre, LA

Dec. 08: Dallas The Factory in Deep Ellum, TX

Dec. 10: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO

Dec. 14: Portland Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, OR

Dec. 16: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA

Dec. 18: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Dec. 21: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, June 17, from the band's website.

Reviewing the band live in London earlier this year, the Evening Standard's Elizabeth Aubrey wrote: "While many musical side-projects are often less than the sum of their main-project whole, The Smile feels different... this stunning preview gave a tantalising glimpse of what could become of the most exciting musical spin-offs in years."