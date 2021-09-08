Radiohead release new video for previously unheard If You Say The Word

Radiohead have released a brand new video for the previously unheard If You Say The Word, which you can watch in full below.

At the same time the Oxfordshire quintet have announced they will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the release of 2000's Kid A and 2001's Amneisac with a new triple album, KID A MNESIA release through their label XL on November 5.

The new release will feature both albums alongside a newly compiled third disc titled Kid Amnesiae, which will comprise of unearthed material from the Kid A and Amnesiac recording sessions.

Alongside If You Say The Word, Kid Amnesiae will feature the equally previously unreleased Follow Me Around as well as alternate versions and elements of Kid A and Amnesiac album tracks and B-sides.

KID A MNESIA will be available as a deluxe LP (limited edition 3xLP cream vinyl + 36-page hardback art book), Kid Amnesiette (a limited and numbered edition cassette [limited to 5000] + 36-page booklet), indie exclusive limited edition red vinyl 3xLP, black vinyl 3xLP, 3xCD and 3-volume digital formats. Two books by singer Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood covering the band's artwork created during the Kid A and Amnesiac era will also be published on November 4.

Pre-order KID A MNESIA.