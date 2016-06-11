Radiohead detail Live From A Moon Shaped Pool events

Radiohead have announced they’ll hold “unique” listening events across the world for their latest album A Moon Shaped Pool.
Live From A Moon Shaped Pool will take place on June 17 at record stores globally, and will see the band’s latest record streamed all day. It’ll also feature competitions and “instructional artworks” and has been set up to coincide with the album’s launch on Spotify on the same day.
Radiohead have launched a website pinpointing participating venues.
Thom Yorke and co previously issued promos for the tracks Daydreaming and Burn The Witch and have further live dates live lined up in support of their 9th album.
Radiohead 2016 tour dates
Jun 17: Secret Solstic, Iceland
Jul 02: Openair, Switzerland
Jul 08: Nos Alive Festival, Portugal
Jul 26: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Jul 29-31: Osheaga Music And Arts Festival, Canada
Aug 04: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA
Aug 08: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA
Aug 20-21: Summersonic, Japan
Sep 11: Lollapalooza, Germany
Oct 03: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico
Oct 04: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico