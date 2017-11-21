Halestorm and Sons Of Apollo confirmed for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2018

Organisers of the UK’s Ramblin’ Man Fair have announced the first wave of artists for next year’s event.

It will once again be located at Mote Park, Kent – and in 2018 will feature Halestorm, Sons Of Apollo, Blackberry Smoke along with Steve Earle And The Dukes. The festival of classic rock, prog, country, southern rock and blues will take place between June 30-July 1.

Halestorm guitarist and vocalist Lzzy Hale says: “We are so excited to be performing at the Ramblin’ Man Fair for the first time!

“We love playing for our fans in the UK and look forward to making some new friends too. We are ready to melt faces!”

Blackberry Smoke Charlie Starr adds: “We can’t wait to bring some southern music to the Ramblin’ Man Fair. It’s refreshing to play festivals with such diverse lineups.”

Organisers say: “Ramblin’ Man Fair is the must see event for discerning festival goers. A quality musical line up with a number of UK exclusive performances. The event is a unique experience fast becoming a staple of the UK festival calendar.

“The festival will take place in the beautiful Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent – the garden of England. The park is one of the largest in South East England with more than 450 acres of mature parkland and a 30-acre lake, with multiple travel links via train and road.

“The festival site is also perfect for European festival goers with easy links to the London airports, Eurostar via Ashford International and Channel ferries to and from mainland Europe.”

Further artists will be announced in due course, while tickets – including camping passes – are now available.

