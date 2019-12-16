Queen share new animated video for Thank God It’s Christmas

Queen are celebrating the festive season with an animated video for their 1984 hit Thank God It’s Christmas.

Guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor teamed up with Justin Moon who directed and animated the promo, while the clip was executively produced by Drew Gleason for production company °1824.

Queen have released two versions: The regular version and a lyric video – and both can be watched below.

Speaking about his thoughts behind the video Taylor says: “Ironically, Christmas tends to be such a stressful time for so many of us. So many emotions, joyful memories of past Christmas’ as delighted children and responsible adults / parents. It's just a great relief when it finally happens.”

May adds: “The video goes a little further by including a subtle reminder that we as humans now need to feel a responsibility for the welfare of all creatures on Earth – not just for our own benefit, and that of our grandchildren, but out of respect for the rights of the animals themselves.”

May and Taylor co-wrote Thank God It’s Christmas and it spent six weeks in the the UK charts over the festive period of 1984 and 1985. It made a re-apearance in the charts in 1995 when it was released alongside A Winter’s Tale from the Made In Heaven album

Last week, Queen and Adam Lambert added a further five shows to their Rhapsody residency at London’s O2 Arena, bringing the total number of performances at the venue next year to 10.