Queen + Adam Lambert announce five more London shows

Queen + Adam Lambert have added a further five shows to their Rhapsody residency at London’s O2 Arena, bringing the total number of performances at the venue to 10. The extra shows will take place on June 8, 17, 18, 20 and 21.

The European leg of the Rhapsody tour was announced in September, with a statement on Brian May’s website reading: “The all-new Rhapsody show, already hailed as ‘a marvel of technical advances,’ will kick off the New Year of 2020 with 17 giant arena and stadium shows across South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

“The extravaganza will then arrive in the UK and Europe in late Spring, as Queen original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor team up once more with longtime frontman Adam Lambert."

Set designer Ric Lipson describes the Rhapsody production as “A new chapter in the history of the band. Once again for them expanding the parameters of what a live music experience can be, this new show delivers the band’s most spectacular yet, an innovative and interactive celebration of the continued power of Queen’s music."

Tickets for the new shows are now on sale, with a limit of six tickets per booking. Full dates below.

Queen + Adam Lambert Rhapsody European Tour

May 24: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 26: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

May 27: Antwerp Sportspalais, Belgium

May 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 30: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 02: London O2, UK

Jun 03: London O2, UK

Jun 05: London O2, UK

Jun 06: London O2, UK

Jun 08: London O2, UK

Jun 09: London O2, UK

Jun 17: London O2, UK

Jun 18: London O2, UK

Jun 20: London O2, UK

Jun 21: London O2, UK

Jun 11: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 24: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 26: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Jul 01: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark