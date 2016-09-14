Queen and Google collaborate on Bohemian Rhapsody virtual reality experiment

Queen and Google Play have joined forces to create a virtual reality experiment based on the classic hit Bohemian Rhapsody.

The experiment allows fans to make a 3D, 360-degree journey through Freddie Mercury’s subconscious mind, and recreates the feeling of being onstage with the band. It features visual and audio elements that respond to the user’s movements, while the footage is accompanied by a remixed 3D version of the original hit.

The experiment is available as a Google Cardboard app on Android today, while an iOS version will be released soon.

“This fabulous Google clip is a new ground-breaker – perhaps the first great work of art in stereoscopic VR animation,” says Brian May. “It’s compatible with all VR smartphone-based systems, including my own London Stereoscopic Company OWL VR kit. A new kind of 3-D experience!”

“We hope this virtual reality experiment will give fans a new way to experience this iconic track while also representing the boundless possibilities for artists and creators to collaborate with Google Play,” said Gareth Hornberger, Brand Manager on Google Play.

Find out more about the Bohemian Rhapsody Experience and download the app.

