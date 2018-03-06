Queen and Adam Lambert to headline TRNSMT festival

Organisers of Scotland’s TRNSMT festival have confirmed that Queen and Adam Lambert will be co-headliners at this year’s event.

It will take place over five days between June 29 and July 8 at Glasgow Green, with Queen and Adam Lambert joining previously announced headline acts Stereophonics, Liam Gallagher, Arctic Monkeys and The Killers.

Queen and Adam Lambert will take to the stage on Friday, July 6 – and it’s also been revealed that they’ll be joined on the day by The Darkness, The Temperance Movement and Texas.

Head of DF Concerts, Geoff Ellis says: “We are absolutely delighted to announce the addition of Queen and Adam Lambert to the TRNSMT lineup as the final headliner across the two weekends.

“As bona fide music legends, Queen and Adam Lambert’s TRNSMT show promises to be a spectacular highlight in Scotland’s music calendar this summer – I’m sure the atmosphere will be electric when they step on stage.

“Today’s announcement completes the headliners for all five days of TRNSMT Festival, with the rest of the bill being finalised over the coming weeks.”

Other artists previously confirmed for the festival include Marmozets, Interpol, Wolf Alice, Nothing But Thieves and Jane Weaver.

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am on Friday (March 9) via the official TRNSMT website.

Queen and Adam Lambert will tour across Europe this summer. For a list of dates and how to buy tickets, head over to our dedicated ticket page.

Queen and Adam Lambert tour tickets are on sale - here’s how to buy them