Listen to emotional new Myles Kennedy track Love Can Only Heal

Myles Kennedy has released a stream of his new single titled Love Can Only Heal.

The song is the latest to be lifted from the Alter Bridge and Slash frontman’s solo album Year Of The Tiger, which will launch on Friday, March 9.

He previously revealed Devil On The Wall, Haunted By Design and Year Of The Tiger.

Kennedy played guitar, mandolin, banjo and bass on the record and revealed it was “probably the closest thing to a full-on concept record that I’ve ever written.”

He added: “It basically tells a story from start to finish and it documents when my father passed away when I was a kid and what happened after that with my mom, my brother and I.”

Year Of The Tiger is now available for pre-order in a variety of packages, including gold vinyl and a deluxe wooden box set.

Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Kennedy’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Myles Kennedy Year Of The Tiger tracklist

Year Of The Tiger The Great Beyond Blind Faith Devil On The Wall Ghost of Shangri La Turning Stones Haunted By Design Mother Nothing But A Name Love Can Only Heal Songbird One Fine Day

Mar 17: Birmingham Institute2

Mar 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 20: Glasgow The Garage

Mar 21: Manchester Gorilla

Mar 24: Bristol Thekla

Mar 26: London Islington Assembly Hall

