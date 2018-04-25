Queen and Adam Lambert tour tickets are on sale - here’s how to buy them

Earlier this week, Queen and vocalist Adam Lambert announced they would play five dates across Europe this summer.

They originally scheduled shows in Cologne, Berlin, Hamburg, Milan and London after their successful 25-date run late last year.

They’ve now added further performances in Madrid, Barcelona, Rotterdam and Antwerp along with a second London show – this time at Wembley Arena.

Tickets go on sale today. Find links for all shows below.

Guitarist Brian May said: “The almost unanimous reaction to our last round of dates in Europe was this is absolutely the best production we’ve ever mounted.

“There has been a great demand for us to go back and cover the cities we missed! So, while we’re still physically able to perform at those high energy levels on this massive scale, we thought, ‘Yes! One more around the block!’

“It’s live, it’s dangerous, and it takes every ounce of fitness we can muster. But it’s still fun!”

Vocalist Lambert added: “I enjoyed every second of the recent European tour and really felt the love in every city. I can’t wait for us to get back there again.”

Jun 07: Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal - BUY TICKETS

Jun 09: Madrid Wizink Arena - BUY TICKETS

Jun 10: Barcelona Palau San Jordi - BUY TICKETS

Jun 13: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Jun 15: Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning, Denmark - BUY TICKETS

Jun 17: Telenor Arena, Oslo, Norway - BUY TICKETS

Jun 19: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Jun 20: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Jun 25: Milan Forum, Italy - BUY TICKETS

Jun 27: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands - BUY TICKETS

Jun 29: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium - BUY TICKETS

Jul 01: London Wembley Arena - BUY TICKETS

Jul 02: London O2 Arena, UK - BUY TICKETS

Jul 04: London O2 Arena, UK - BUY TICKETS

Jul 07: TRNSMT, Glasgow, UK - BUY TICKETS

Jul 08: Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland - BUY TICKETS